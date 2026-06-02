ASCO 2026 Updated Data From An Oral Presentation Of Innocare's Novel BCL2 Inhibitor Mesutoclax In MDS And AML Released

As of April 20, 2026, among evaluable treatment-naïve (TN) MDS patients, the overall response rate (ORR) per IWG 2006 criteria was 100%, including a complete response (CR) rate of 40%, and marrow CR rate of 60%. The composite CR rate was 90% per IWG 2023 criteria, including a CR rate of 60%.

As of April 13, 2026, among the evaluable TN AML patients, 81.8% achieved composite CR (cCR, CR+CRi), and 86.5% were MRD (Minimal Residual Disease) negative. Among cCR responders, 83% achieved cCR in the first treatment cycle, demonstrating that the mesutoclax regimen enables rapid and deep remissions. In the 125mg mesutoclax group, the 6-month duration of response (DOR) rate and overall survival (OS) rate were 93.3% and 90.5% respectively. In TN AML patients with TP53 mutations, the cCR rate was 71.4% and the 6-month DOR rate exceeded 50%.

No dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) were observed, and the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) was not reached. Most non-hematologic adverse events were grade 1 or 2. Due to the robust efficacy of the regimen, patients achieved rapid cytopenia recovery. Among TN AML patients, the mortality rate was 0% at both 30 or 60 days.

Note:

1. IWG criteria refers to International Working Group (IWG) response criteria in myelodysplasia.

2. CRi refers to complete response with incomplete hematologic recovery.

About InnoCare Pharma

InnoCare (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428) is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases, two therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs worldwide. InnoCare has established comprehensive innovation platforms for drug discovery. To date, the Company has developed a robust product pipeline comprising three approved drugs (orelabrutinib, tafasitamab and zurletrectinib), more than ten innovative drug candidates in clinical development, and multiple programs in preclinical stages. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States. For more information about InnoCare, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn.