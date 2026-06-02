Vadzo Imaging Introduces Innova-715CRS, An 8MP Ultra-Low Light Gige Poe Camera Based By The Sony STARVIS(TM) IMX715

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Vadzo Imaging, a global provider of embedded vision cameras, today introduced the Innova-715CRS, an 8.46MP GigE camera built on the Sony STARVIS IMX715 CMOS sensor. Designed for vision systems operating in low-light, mixed-light, and IR-assisted environments, the camera addresses imaging challenges common in industrial automation, robotics, warehouse operations, and smart city deployments.

The Innova-715CRS IMX715 Sony Starvis HDR GigE Camera combines high sensitivity with enhanced near-infrared (NIR) response, enabling reliable image capture in conditions where conventional cameras struggle. Support for Multiple Exposure HDR and Digital Overlap HDR (DOL-HDR) extends usable dynamic range, preserving detail in both bright and shadowed regions across variable lighting scenarios.

Key Capabilities of the Innova-715CRS Sony STARVIS IMX715 8MP Ultra Low Light HDR GigE PoE Camera

Ultra-Low Light Imaging with Sony STARVIS IMX715 Sensor Architecture - The Innova-715CRS delivers reliable image capture in low-light and mixed-light environments because it is built on the Sony STARVIS IMX715 sensor, a 1/2.8" back-illuminated CMOS with 8.46MP resolution (3864 × 2192) and a 1.45μm × 1.45μm pixel structure. The BSI architecture improves light capture efficiency at the pixel level, enabling high-sensitivity color imaging in low-lux conditions while reducing dependency on external illumination.

Enhanced Near-Infrared Sensitivity for Extended Imaging Range - The Innova-715CRS is suited for IR-assisted and night-time imaging because the Sony IMX715 sensor delivers improved sensitivity in the near-infrared spectrum, extending operational capability beyond the visible light range. This enables effective imaging in mixed-light environments, controlled illumination systems, and low-visibility conditions without requiring high-intensity external lighting, broadening deployment viability across 24-hour industrial, surveillance, and monitoring applications.

HDR Imaging for High-Contrast and Variable Lighting Environments - The Innova-715CRS HDR camera addresses high-contrast imaging challenges because it supports both Multiple Exposure HDR and Digital Overlap HDR (DOL-HDR), combining multiple exposures to retain detail across bright highlights and deep shadows within a single captured frame. This improves image consistency in environments with fluctuating, uneven, or backlit illumination.

Day and Night Imaging with Auto IR-Cut Filter - The Innova-715CRS is designed for 24-hour deployments because its S-Mount (M12) optics with automatic IR-cut filter enable seamless transition between day and night operation. The filter maintains accurate color reproduction in daylight while switching to enhanced sensitivity mode under IR illumination.

Simplified Deployment with GigE and Power over Ethernet - The Innova-715CRS Sony Starvis IMX715 Onvif GigE camera reduces deployment complexity for distributed vision systems because its GigE interface with integrated PoE (802.3af, 36-57V) consolidates data and power transmission into a single cable. Supporting both 100Base-T and 1000Base-T modes with a standard RJ45 connector, the camera eliminates the need for separate power infrastructure and supports long-distance network-based deployments across industrial facilities, warehouses, and smart city installations. ONVIF Profiles S, T, G, and M compliance ensures interoperability with existing video management systems and multi-vendor environments without custom integration work.

Scalable Multi-Camera Integration - The Innova-715CRS is well suited for large-area inspection and distributed monitoring systems because its GigE connectivity supports synchronized multi-camera architectures with coordinated imaging and centralized processing. The 38mm × 38mm three-board architecture operates across a temperature range of -30°C to 70°C, making it viable for industrial environments with challenging thermal conditions.

Vadzo NXT Platform and VISPA NXT SDK for Faster Integration

The Innova-715CRS accelerates development cycles because it is supported by the Vadzo NXT software platform and VISPA NXT SDK, providing APIs for C, C++, C#, and Python across Windows, Linux, Android, and embedded edge systems. The platform enables automatic network discovery, IP configuration, real-time streaming, and granular control over exposure, gain, HDR modes, and low-light imaging parameters, reducing integration time from initial setup through to production deployment.

Remote Device Management with Vadzo OTA Platform

The Innova-715CRS is suited for large-scale field deployments because it is supported by Vadzo's OTA platform, enabling organizations to manage distributed camera fleets remotely without on-site intervention. The platform supports secure, failsafe firmware updates over the air alongside built-in device monitoring and maintenance capabilities, giving engineering teams continuous visibility into field-deployed units and simplifying lifecycle management across industrial, smart city, and warehouse environments.

"Many vision systems today are constrained by inconsistent lighting and limited visibility in low-light or IR-assisted environments," said Alwin Vincent, Vadzo Imaging. "With the Innova-715CRS, we are addressing this by combining high-sensitivity imaging, enhanced NIR capability, and scalable GigE connectivity to enable reliable image capture in real-world deployment conditions without complex illumination setups."

Availability

The Innova-715CRS is available now for OEM evaluation and production deployment. Engineering teams can access technical documentation, procure evaluation units, and receive design-in and integration support directly from Vadzo Imaging at Innova-715CRS GigE Camera.

About Vadzo Imaging

Vadzo Imaging develops high-resolution embedded and machine vision cameras for OEMs and system integrators building next-generation intelligent systems. The company delivers imaging platforms across USB, MIPI, GigE, Wi-Fi, and SerDes interfaces, supporting applications in industrial automation, robotics, healthcare, smart mobility, and edge AI. Beyond hardware, Vadzo provides end-to-end imaging expertise including sensor integration, ISP tuning, firmware development, and software platforms that accelerate development and deployment at scale.