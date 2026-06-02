New Registration Rules In India For Foreigners Take Effect

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has amended the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025, requiring foreign nationals who wish to stay in India beyond 180 days to register before the expiry of that period.

The changes, notified through a gazette notification on Monday, replace an earlier provision that allowed registration within 14 days after the completion of 180 days of stay in India.

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Under the revised rules, foreigners holding visas valid for 180 days or less and seeking to remain in the country beyond the permitted period must register with the authorities any time before the expiry of the 180-day limit.

The amended rules also apply to foreigners holding visas for more than 180 days that carry a condition that each stay should not exceed 180 days. Such individuals must now complete registration before the expiry of the permitted stay if they intend to remain in India beyond that period.

The notification further clarifies that registration beyond the prescribed limit will be granted only in emergent circumstances.

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In a separate amendment, the government eased certain requirements relating to children born in India to foreign nationals. Earlier, parents were required to inform the registration officer within 30 days of the child's birth through the designated online portal or mobile application for visa-related services.

The revised rules exempt cases where either parent is an Indian citizen and wishes to retain the child's Indian citizenship. However, if the child subsequently acquires the citizenship of a foreign country while in India, the parents must inform the registration officer within 30 days of such acquisition.

The notification also includes revisions to reporting requirements and administrative procedures for hospitals, nursing homes and other institutions providing accommodation or medical facilities to foreign nationals.

The amendments form part of the government's ongoing efforts to streamline immigration procedures and strengthen monitoring of foreign nationals residing in the country.

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