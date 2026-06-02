Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Elected UN General Assembly President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman has been elected President of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, which will begin in September.

The Bangladeshi diplomat secured 99 votes out of 190, defeating Cypriot candidate Andreas Kakouris, who received 90 votes.

Rahman was nominated by the Asia-Pacific Group under the UN's regional rotation system.





