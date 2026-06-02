Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Meets German Presidential Foreign Affairs Chief In Berlin

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, met in Berlin on Tuesday with Director-General of the Foreign Policy Department of the Office of the Federal President, HE Wolfgang Silbermann.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Germany.

They also exchanged views on recent developments in the region, with particular focus on Pakistani mediation efforts between the United States and Iran.

The meeting was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Germany, Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Hamar.