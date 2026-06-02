Pure DC Appoints Glencar For Next Phase Of Its 90MW Brent Cross Campus Build-Out



Appointment will release circa £80 million for next phase of build Milestone marks the final major build phase in construction of its +£1 billion campus

LONDON, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Data Centres Group (“Pure DC”), the pan-European and Middle East hyperscale cloud and AI data centre platform, today announced it has appointed Glencar to deliver the final build phase of its Brent Cross (LON01) campus in North London - extending it by a further 23,186 sqm and bringing total campus capacity to 90MW.

The new facility, known as LON01 (B2), builds on the existing 20MW (B1) which is already operational and leased. Completion of B2 is scheduled for Q2 2029.

Glencar's scope covers delivery of the West Cold Shell, including piling and foundations, structural frame and connections to the adjacent East Cold Shell, concrete and slab works, stair cores, and all envelope and roofing works.

The project will be delivered within a live operational campus, with Building 1 operational, and the East Cold Shell currently in fit-out. Glencar will coordinate delivery of the West phase alongside ongoing works, managing logistics and sequencing across multiple active construction zones.

LON01 (B2) will be home for one of the world's largest living walls, spanning approximately 7,400sqm of the building façade and incorporating over 750,000 individual plants. The wall will support biodiversity, reduce noise and improve air quality adjacent to the Brent Reservoir, a Site of Special Scientific Interest, and the North Circular, which is one of the UK's lowest quality air zones.

Gary Wojtaszek, Executive Chairman, Pure DC, said: "The data centre industry faces a critical challenge: building the digital infrastructure the world needs in a way that also takes care of local communities and environment. We are delighted to be working with Glencar, whose approach to delivery and sustainability aligns with our ambitions for this project."

Eddie McGillycuddy, CEO at Glencar, said: "This appointment reflects our growing track record in delivering complex data centre projects within live environments. The Brent Cross campus presents a technically demanding programme, requiring careful coordination across multiple phases, and we look forward to working closely with Pure DC and the wider team to deliver this next stage of the development."

Notes to editors:

About Pure Data Centres Group: Pure DC builds and operates data centres across Europe, the Middle East and Asia for some of the world's largest hyperscalers. With over 1GW of capacity live, or under development, we specialise in overcoming complex challenges such as land availability, power constraints and regulatory hurdles. Pure DC is committed to driving lasting positive change, reducing the environmental impact of digital infrastructure, and building trusted, long-term relationships with our customers, partners and communities.

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About Glencar

Founded in 2016, Glencar is a UK-based main contractor delivering projects across the industrial, logistics, life sciences, data centre, commercial and infrastructure sectors. The business specialises in complex, high-specification developments and has built a strong reputation for delivering schemes within live and operational environments. Glencar works with leading developers, investors and occupiers across the UK, supporting the delivery of strategically important assets.

For more on Glencar go to:

For media enquiries please contact: ... or +44 20 770 6900

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at