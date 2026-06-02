Canadian Naval Vessel HMCS Charlottetown Transits Taiwan Strait



Foreign Affairs Minister Lin Chia-lung applauds Canada for taking concrete action to uphold freedom, peace, and openness in the Indo-Pacific region; Deputy Foreign Minister François Chih-chung Wu said that safeguarding peace across the Taiwan Strait is not only a Taiwan issue but a shared interest of the international community...

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By Caribbean News Global

TAIPEI, Taiwan, (TaiwanToday) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung commended the transit of HMCS Charlottetown, a Halifax-class frigate of the Royal Canadian Navy, through the Taiwan Strait from May 22 to 23, 2026. The passage of HMCS Charlottetown marked the first time a Canadian warship had transited the Taiwan Strait this year and the eighth time since Canada published its Indo-Pacific Strategy in November 2022.

Foreign Affairs Minister Lin Chia-lung applauds Canada for taking concrete action to uphold freedom, peace, and openness in the Indo-Pacific region and demonstrating its firm stance that the Taiwan Strait is indeed international waters.

“The government of Taiwan will continue to strengthen its self-defense capabilities and deepen exchanges and cooperation with democratic partners to jointly safeguard the rules-based international order and maintain peace, stability, and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region,” a MOFA press release added.

Meanwhile, deputy foreign minister François Chih-chung Wu said that safeguarding peace across the Taiwan Strait is not only a Taiwan issue but a shared interest of the international community, in a recent interview with French YouTuber Hugo Travers for a video published May 31 on the France 5 public television channel and the HugoDécrypte YouTube channel hosted by Travers.

“Taiwan is not only critical to global high-tech and semiconductor supply chains, but also key to maintaining international economic stability. Cross-strait peace and stability are closely linked to the interests of Europe, the US and the global community, he said, adding that if a conflict occurs in the strait, international shipping, the global industrial chain and the world economy will be seriously impacted.”

Regarding China's military threat to Taiwan, Wu said:

'Taiwan is committed to maintaining regional peace and stability through diplomatic cooperation, international support and enhanced self-defense capabilities. Taiwan recognises the risks and is undergoing comprehensive preparations, demonstrating the country's resilience,' the deputy minister added.

Wu concluded by emphasising that the goal of Taiwan's diplomatic work is to prevent conflict and maintain regional peace.

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