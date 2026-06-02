Xos Launches The 2.5Mwh Power Hub, Delivering Grid-Independent Energy Storage To Data Centers In Days, Not Years
|Configuration
|Capacity
|Output
|Best for
|1.2MWh Power Hub
|1.2 MWh
|0.6 MW continuous
|Hybrid operation with optional genset (scalable to match any application)
|2.5MWh Power Hub
|2.5 MWh
|1.2 MW continuous
|Hybrid operation with optional 500 kWe dual-fuel genset, intermodal-ready
|4.0MWh Power Hub
|4 MWh
|Max stored energy per sq ft
|Applications requiring maximum stored energy per square foot
Every configuration is designed to scale: units can be combined through an external power combiner to create multi-megawatt-hour, multi-megawatt power plants from standardized factory-built blocks, without the multi-year engineering and commissioning cycle of conventional utility-scale projects.
The 2.5MWh Power Hub incorporates integrated power conversion, controls, and packaging that conventional containerized BESS solutions sell as separate systems. A comparable utility-scale deployment combining a 2.5 MWh DC battery block, a 1.2 MW power conversion system, a microgrid controller, and balance-of-system engineering typically requires additional equipment plus several hundred thousand dollars of incremental site engineering, integration, and commissioning costs, with project timelines measured in quarters rather than days. The Xos Power Hub ships as a single, factory-integrated unit, eliminating the multi-vendor integration burden and compressing time-to-power by an order of magnitude.
Target Applications
The 2.5MWh Power Hub series addresses markets where power cannot wait for the grid:
- AI data centers and industrial build-outs facing multi-year grid delays, requiring bridge power or permanent behind-the-meter generation to keep projects on schedule Commercial and industrial sites expanding ahead of grid upgrades, where a conventional interconnection timeline would stall construction by years Utility-scale deployments where multiple units operate in series to create multi-megawatt power plants without the engineering and commissioning burden of traditional BESS projects Defense, government, and mission-critical installations requiring rapid-deploy, fuel-flexible, grid-independent power where reliability is non-negotiable Mobile and event power through short-term rental and leasing channels, serving temporary but high-demand applications
Rendering of multiple 2.5MWh Power Hub units deployed at an AI data center facility, delivering grid-independent megawatt-scale power without waiting years for grid interconnection.
"Our customers are committing hundreds of millions of dollars to projects that cannot afford to wait. They do not buy promises, they buy proof. Xos has put over 250 megawatt-hours of energy storage to work in the most demanding industrial environments in North America, and those systems are running right now, every day, in conditions where failure is not an option. The Power Hub is that same proven platform, built for the scale this market demands," said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer, Xos.
The Power Hub series marks the next chapter in Xos's energy storage journey, scaling the same proven architecture behind the Xos Hub mobile charging platform into a stationary, industrial-grade power system built for the demands of the modern grid crisis. As U.S. industry races to secure power ahead of multi-year grid constraints, Xos is expanding its network of rental, leasing, and deployment partners to put Power Hub units where demand is greatest, with initial partner announcements expected in the coming quarters.
About Xos
Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) is a Los Angeles-based clean energy and commercial vehicle technology company specializing in mobile energy storage, EV charging infrastructure, and battery-electric commercial vehicles. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded since 2021, Xos has emerged as one of North America's leading deployers of behind-the-meter mobile energy storage systems, with over 250 megawatt-hours of deployed energy storage capacity across utility, fleet, government, and industrial customers.
Xos designs, engineers, and manufactures its energy storage and charging platforms in-house with proprietary electric architecture and proprietary energy management software. Products are designed in California and manufactured in Tennessee and available through federal procurement vehicles including the GSA Schedule, Sourcewell, and OMNIA Partners. For more information, visit
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,” and similar expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Xos management and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including market demand, competitive conditions, manufacturing capabilities, supply chain constraints, tariff impacts, regulatory changes, product specification finalization, pricing, customer adoption, partner availability, and other factors described in Xos's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Xos undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
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