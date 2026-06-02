Neuronetics Appoints Robert Greene As Senior Vice President Sales

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALVERN, Pa., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders and the maker of NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy, today announced that Robert Greene has been appointed as the company's Senior Vice President Sales, effective June 1, 2026.

Rob brings extensive experience leading commercial strategy and sales organizations within healthcare and medical technology, including capital equipment and service.

Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

In connection with his hiring on June 1, 2026, the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors authorized the grant to Mr. Greene of restricted stock units representing 200,000 shares of the Company's common stock in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which will vest in four equal annual installments on the anniversary of the grant date, subject to Mr. Greene's continued employment with the company and subject to Capitalization Adjustments (as defined in the Company's 2020 Inducement Incentive Plan).

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is delivering more treatment options to patients and physicians by offering exceptional in-office treatments that produce extraordinary results. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. In addition to selling the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System and associated treatment sessions to customers, Neuronetics operates Greenbrook TMS Inc. (“Greenbrook”) treatment centers across the United States, offering NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder (“MDD”) and other mental health disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (“TMS”) treatment for MDD in adults, and is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression, including the world's largest depression outcomes registry. Greenbrook treatment centers also offer SPRAVATO® (esketamine) nasal spray, a prescription medicine indicated for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression in adults as monotherapy or in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. It is also indicated for depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder with acute suicidal ideation or behavior in conjunction with an oral antidepressant.1

The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with MDD, as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder, to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression), and as a first line adjunct for the treatment of MDD in adolescent patients aged 15-21. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.

Investors:

Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner

ICR Healthcare

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The effectiveness of SPRAVATO® in preventing suicide or in reducing suicidal ideation or behavior has not been demonstrated. Use of SPRAVATO® does not preclude the need for hospitalization if clinically warranted, even if patients experience improvement after an initial dose of SPRAVATO®. For more important safety information about SPRAVATO®, please visit