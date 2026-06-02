Analyst /Researcher, European University Institute

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Umutcan Yüksel is a researcher-practitioner with 12 years of experience spanning EU humanitarian policy, migration governance, and field protection programming.

As a Policy Leader Fellow at the European University Institute, he researches the political economy of humanitarian aid allocation, datafication of migration governance, and epistemic justice in knowledge production.

He developed PRISM (prismonitor), a humanitarian analytics platform integrating 50+ datasets across protection risk, funding flows, and migration governance measures across 200 countries.

Previously, he served as Programme Specialist at DG ECHO under the EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey (€6B), and held senior leadership roles in protection across Syria, Turkey, Lebanon, Sudan, and Palestine. He currently consults for ODI/ALNAP, ICSC, and the Norwegian Refugee Council, among others.

–present Analyst /Researcher, European University Institute

Experience