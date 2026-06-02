Robyn Nakano

I am a PhD student working in the Great Ape Behaviour (GAB) Lab at the University of Victoria. In my research, I apply archaeological approaches to questions about wild chimpanzee behaviour, with a focus on chimpanzee accumulative stone throwing (AST). Currently, I am investigating the behaviour's purpose and material culture through analysis of its behavioural context and perishable and non-perishable material components.

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