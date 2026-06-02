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Robyn Nakano

Robyn Nakano


2026-06-02 03:10:50
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD candidate, Great Ape Behaviour (GAB) Lab, University of Victoria
Profile Articles

I am a PhD student working in the Great Ape Behaviour (GAB) Lab at the University of Victoria. In my research, I apply archaeological approaches to questions about wild chimpanzee behaviour, with a focus on chimpanzee accumulative stone throwing (AST). Currently, I am investigating the behaviour's purpose and material culture through analysis of its behavioural context and perishable and non-perishable material components.

Experience
  • 2023–2026 PhD candidate, University of Victoria

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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