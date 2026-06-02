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Missile Strike On Dnipro: Three More Bodies Recovered From Rubble, Death Toll Rises To 15

Missile Strike On Dnipro: Three More Bodies Recovered From Rubble, Death Toll Rises To 15


2026-06-02 03:09:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The number of people killed as a result of Russia's strike on Dnipro last night has risen to 15. Rescuers recovered the bodies of two women and one man from under the rubble of a residential building," he wrote.

Consequences of the shelling of Dnipro / Photo: Mykola Miakshykov, Ukrinform

Read also: Russian combined attack on Poltava region leaves two people wounded and causes damage

As previously reported, the death toll from the attack on Dnipro had already increased, with two children among the victims. A total of 37 people were injured.

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