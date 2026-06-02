Missile Strike On Dnipro: Three More Bodies Recovered From Rubble, Death Toll Rises To 15
"The number of people killed as a result of Russia's strike on Dnipro last night has risen to 15. Rescuers recovered the bodies of two women and one man from under the rubble of a residential building," he wrote.
Consequences of the shelling of Dnipro / Photo: Mykola Miakshykov, UkrinformRead also: Russian combined attack on Poltava region leaves two people wounded and causes damage
As previously reported, the death toll from the attack on Dnipro had already increased, with two children among the victims. A total of 37 people were injured.
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