Zelensky: Russian Documents Reveal Plans To Weaken Ukraine's Ties With Several Countries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this on Telegram following a briefing from the head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR), Oleh Ivashchenko, Ukrinform reports.

"Military intelligence has also obtained new internal Russian political planning documents, including those concerning Ukraine's relations with Moldova, the countries of the South Caucasus, and the Middle East and Gulf region. We know that one of Russia's key political objectives is to limit our security, economic, and other strategic ties with these countries. We believe that by this Russia is only confirming that both we in Ukraine and our partners are moving in the right direction – toward greater security, the further strengthening of our sovereignty, and the full neutralization of Russian influence," Zelensky wrote.

Budanov says Russian aggression against Armenia is possible

He added that Europe should do far more to support every nation that "Russia has sunk its teeth into and is trying to prevent from gaining freedom." According to Zelensky, this is especially true now for Armenia – ahead of elections in that country.

"This is not simply a question of one political choice or another. It is about the fundamental right of a people to choose their own future. Europe has the necessary capacity to uphold the fundamental rules that have always worked – and will continue to work – in support of security. We will put forward corresponding proposals in our work with partners," he said.