Zelensky: EU's 21St Sanctions Package Should Target Russian Military Production

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement in an evening video addres, according to Ukrinform.

“Work on the 21st package of sanctions is currently underway in the European Union. We are actively involved in this process. We expect that our Ukrainian proposals regarding the sanctions will be effective,” Zelensky said.

He emphasized that more tools are needed to prevent sanctions from being circumvented. The head of state added that the 21st sanctions package should include everything that will limit Russian military production.

France detainsd tanker traveling from Russia in Atlantic - Macron

As reported by Ukrinform, the EU is rushing to agree on the 21st packag of sanctions against Russia by the end of next week. It will include measures targeting Russia's oil revenues, its banks, and its shadow fleet.

Photo: Office of the President