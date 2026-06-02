196,000 Syrian Refugees Returned From Jordan Since December 2024 - UNHCR

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A total of 196,000 Syrian refugees have voluntarily returned from Jordan to Syria between 8 December 2024 and the end of May 2026, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson Youssef Taha said on Tuesday.

In remarks to Al Mamlaka, Taha said that the pace of returns has increased this year, with around 20,000 refugees returning since the beginning of 2026, including approximately 5,000 in May alone.

He noted that UNHCR has received only 24 per cent of its Jordan-specific funding requirements for this year, adding that total financial needs stand at $280 million, while available funding has so far reached just $66 million.

Taha said that funding levels over the past two years have witnessed a“notable decline” compared with previous years, stressing that UNHCR and its humanitarian partners have been affected by reduced contributions from donor states and agencies.

He said that the slower pace of returns in the early months of this year was due to several factors, including adverse weather conditions and the continuation of the school year, adding that return rates are expected to rise following the end of the academic term.

Taha said UNHCR's 2026 strategy is based on two main pillars, continuing to provide services and assistance to refugees in Jordan, and supporting those who choose to return voluntarily to Syria.

He stressed that the agency continues to deliver community protection services, legal aid, registration and documentation, in addition to health and cash assistance both inside and outside refugee camps.

He also highlighted the continuation of a free transport programme for refugees returning to Syria, along with cash assistance schemes for returnees, including a programme providing JD70 per person for residents of Zaatari and Azraq camps, and a pilot programme offering around $300 (JD210) for some of the most vulnerable refugees.

Taha said that the UNHCR is working to expand its donor base by strengthening partnerships with the private sector globally, alongside continued cooperation with traditional donor countries that have supported its operations over the years.

He added that Jordan continues to host more than 410,000 refugees registered with UNHCR, including around 329,000 Syrians, stressing that they remain in need of sustained humanitarian support.