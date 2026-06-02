MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 2, 2026 5:54 am - InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on Implementing an AI Management System: A Practical Roadmap

InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on Implementing an AI Management System: A Practical Roadmap

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on Implementing an AI Management System: A Practical Roadmap. As organizations increasingly adopt AI across business operations, the need for structured AI governance, risk management, accountability, and compliance has become more important than ever. This masterclass will help participants understand the fundamentals of AI governance and how an AI Management System can support responsible, secure, and well-controlled AI adoption. The session will walk through core requirements, practical implementation considerations, and a step-by-step roadmap for building an effective AI management approach. Participants will gain insights into how organizations can align AI initiatives with governance expectations, improve oversight, and create a stronger foundation for managing AI-related risks. The session will conclude with key takeaways and an interactive Q&A discussion led by the expert speaker.

When

06 Jun (Sat)

09:00 – 10:00 AM (IST)

Why Attend

AI governance is becoming a critical priority for organizations adopting AI-driven tools, systems, and processes. This masterclass is designed to help participants understand how to implement an AI Management System in a practical, structured manner. Attendees will learn the key concepts of AI governance, explore core requirements, and understand the roadmap for supporting responsible AI adoption, compliance readiness, and stronger organizational control. The session will also help professionals understand how a well-defined AI Management System can improve accountability, reduce AI-related risks, and support better decision-making across business and technology teams. By attending, participants can gain practical clarity on how organizations can move from scattered AI initiatives to a more governed, transparent, and risk-aware AI management approach.

Attendees will earn a CPE certificate, receive free career guidance and mentorship, and learn directly from experienced industry experts.

Agenda

. What is AI Governance?

. Core Requirements Walkthrough

. Implementation Roadmap

. Q&A & Key Takeaways

Registration Link



Course Link



About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

To know more about the training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

Please write back to... or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UAE: +971 569-908-131