Thoughtspot Expands Governed Enterprise AI With Snowflake Cortex AI And Semantic Views

To ensure the continued effectiveness of a company's "last mile" of data interaction, ThoughtSpot also natively supports Snowflake Interactive Analytics. This means customers can continue optimizing the costs of serving high-concurrency, real-time analytics–including modern streaming workloads–at enterprise scale. ThoughtSpot provides the intuitive, interactive UI and visualization layer on your Snowflake data that makes low-latency analytics accessible to every user.

"Businesses have moved beyond wanting top line insights driven by general AI agents. The winners in the enterprise AI era will be the organizations whose agentic systems are grounded in governed business context across structured and unstructured data,” said Francois Lopitaux, SVP of Product Management at ThoughtSpot.“By further integrating Spotter with Snowflake Cortex AI and allowing customers to bring their own fine-tuned Snowflake LLMs, we are giving enterprises the accuracy, control, and data sovereignty they need to operationalize trusted AI at scale.”

"The combination of Snowflake Semantic Views and ThoughtSpot's Spotter Semantics represents a massive leap forward for data governance and analytics. Organizations can now define their semantic context for AI and BI once in Snowflake and use ThoughtSpot as a trusted intelligent context layer for AI and agents to scale those definitions across the enterprise. This helps ensure that agentic workflows and AI-generated insights are based on a single, governed source of truth," said Josh Klahr, Director of Product Management, Analytics at Snowflake.

Availability

The ThoughtSpot Agentic Analytics Platform and its team of agents are available today on the Snowflake Marketplace. Customers can deploy these tools using existing Snowflake credits to accelerate their AI-driven digital transformation.

To see these integrations in action, visit ThoughtSpot at Snowflake Summit booth #1501 or visit thoughtspot.

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the Agentic Analytics Platform company that empowers every enterprise to transform insights into action. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world by delivering a platform where anyone can effortlessly explore any data, ask any question, and uncover actionable insights faster-leading to growth, better business outcomes, and efficiency in their organizations. The platform's unified capabilities are amplified by a comprehensive suite of specialized Spotter agents that automate every stage of the analytics workflow, empowering analysts, data engineers, developers and business users to deliver real-time actionable insights that drive growth. By combining agentic AI with ThoughtSpot's intuitive natural language search, businesses empower every user to confidently discover proactive insights from their data, creating real-time decisioning with impact. Accessible via the web and mobile app, ThoughtSpot ensures intelligent decision-making happens seamlessly, wherever and whenever needed. For organizations looking to drive value, ThoughtSpot Embedded provides a low-code solution to integrate AI-powered analytics directly into products and services that make every application an intelligent experience, driving data monetization and boosting user engagement for customers. Industry leaders like Lyft, Unilever, Roche, Schneider Electric, Huel and HubSpot rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data to create better business outcomes. Try ThoughtSpot today and experience the new era of analytics.

PR Contact:

Russell Dougan

Director, Corporate Communications

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