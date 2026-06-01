France Detains Sanctioned Tanker Traveling From Russia In Atlantic - Macron

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron on X, according to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday morning, the French Navy intercepted another oil tanker under international sanctions that was coming from Russia - Tagor. Our determination remains constant and unwavering," Macron wrote.

According to him, the operation was carried out in the Atlantic Ocean, in international waters, with the support of several partners, including the United Kingdom, and in full compliance with maritime law.

"It is unacceptable for vessels to circumvent international sanctions, violate maritime law, and finance the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than four years," the French president stressed.

EU may add 20 more shadow fleet tankers to new Russia sanctions package – media

Macron added that ships failing to comply with basic maritime safety and navigation rules pose a threat not only to the sanctions regime but also to the environment and the safety of all maritime traffic.

According to sanctions registries, the tanker Tagor (IMO 9282481) has been subject to U.S. sanctions since July 2025, sanctions by the European Union since October 2025, and sanctions by the United Kingdom since February 2026.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the European Union is currently considering a range of restrictive measures for its proposed 21st sanctions package against Russia, including sanctions on approximately 20 additional vessels from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" used to transport its oil exports.