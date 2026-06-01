RTI Exposes Oversight Gaps In ₹1.25 Crore Kashmir Beautification Project

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Srinagar- Kashmir's heavily publicized beautification projects have come under fresh scrutiny after an RTI disclosure Monday revealed that ₹22.01 lakh was spent on a government-funded scheme without a completion certificate, audit report or third-party inspection.

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In Pattan, documents obtained by Advocate Hamid Rather from the Municipal Committee show that the expenditure was incurred on tiled pathways, concrete pathways and drains under the ₹1.25-crore Pattan Beautification Project.

The RTI response states that the project remains“ongoing” despite the spending already incurred. Records also show that an additional ₹36 lakh has been earmarked for the scheme in the 2026-27 budget, prompting fresh questions about oversight and accountability in public works.

Those findings have triggered political criticism and renewed questions about how development projects are monitored after public funds are released.

Standing outside the municipal office, Rather described the disclosures as evidence of weak financial oversight. He said completion certificates, audits and independent inspections serve as safeguards that help ensure public money is spent according to approved standards and technical specifications.

“Public funds require proper verification at every stage,” he said.“People deserve to know whether the work has been completed according to the sanctioned plan and whether quality standards have been maintained.”

The RTI response indicates that the beautification project remains officially classified as“ongoing.” That status has drawn additional attention because another ₹36 lakh has reportedly been earmarked for the project in the 2026-27 budget.

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The prospect of fresh spending has intensified demands for scrutiny. Opposition figures argue that authorities should first establish the status and quality of work already completed before allocating additional funds.

The controversy comes at a time when development projects occupy a central place in local politics. Roads, drainage systems, public spaces and urban improvements frequently feature in speeches, public meetings and government outreach campaigns. Elected representatives often point to such projects as visible evidence of governance and investment.

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Rather directed much of his criticism toward the constituency's MLA, accusing him of presenting the beautification project as a flagship achievement through publicity campaigns while key procedural requirements remain pending.

He said official records raise questions about financial discipline and administrative supervision. Publicity, he argued, gains meaning when supported by documentation that confirms work quality and compliance with established procedures.

Municipal records disclosed through the RTI have become the focal point of that argument. Completion certificates generally establish that a project or phase of work meets approved specifications. Audits examine financial transactions and expenditure patterns. Independent technical inspections provide an external assessment of construction quality and execution.

Their absence does not by itself determine whether work was properly executed. Their absence does, however, leave unanswered questions about verification and accountability, particularly when public funds have already been utilized.

The disclosures have also sparked a broader debate about transparency in local development spending. Residents and opposition leaders say public access to project records can strengthen confidence in government-funded works and reduce suspicion surrounding expenditure decisions.

Rather has called for a comprehensive technical inspection, an independent third-party evaluation and a full financial audit before authorities release additional payments linked to the project. He also urged officials to place project records in the public domain.

The RTI disclosures have shifted the focus in Pattan from newly built pathways and drains to the records meant to verify them. With another ₹36 lakh proposed for the project, demands for audits, inspections and greater transparency are likely to grow.

What began as a beautification initiative now faces a larger test: whether public spending can withstand public scrutiny.