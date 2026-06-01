Report On Transactions With ALK-Abelló A/S B Shares And Associated Securities By Managerial Staff

Report On Transactions With ALK-Abelló A/S B Shares And Associated Securities By Managerial Staff
The Board of Directors has previously granted share options and performance shares in ALK-Abelló A/S, re. company release no. 08/2023 of 31 March 2023.
The final allocation of share options related to the sign-on plan 2023 (retention plan) for Claus Steensen Sølje has taken place as stated in the attached PDF file.
Attachment
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Company release_11_26UK_010626_ Managers transactions
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