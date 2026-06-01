Jetsmart Pauses Asunciónrio Flights For Winter As GOL Adds A Fourth Weekly Service

MENAFN - The Rio Times) PARAGUAY · TRAVEL

Key Facts

- The pause: Low-cost carrier JetSMART has temporarily suspended its direct route between Asunción, Paraguay, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, through the southern-hemisphere winter.

- The restart: According to the airline's booking system, the route is set to resume in November, again operating on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays.

- The contrast: Brazil's GOL is keeping the route running all winter and raising frequencies from three to four flights a week.

- The GOL angle: GOL is pitching the expansion as a way to improve connections from Asunción to New York via Rio, with onward flights timed for short layovers.

- The background: JetSMART only launched the route in January 2026, and has a pattern of pausing southern routes during low-demand winter months.

The direct air link between Paraguay's capital and Rio de Janeiro is being reshaped this winter, with the low-cost carrier JetSMART pausing its service until November while Brazil's GOL keeps flying and adds a fourth weekly frequency. For travellers, the net effect is continuity on the route, but with a different airline and a stronger pitch toward onward connections to the United States.

What JetSMART is doing

JetSMART, the ultra low-cost airline owned by the Arizona-based private-equity firm Indigo Partners, has announced a temporary suspension of its Asunción–Rio de Janeiro link during the winter months. The route, originally intended to operate permanently with three flights a week, will stay paused until November, when, according to the company's booking system, service is due to resume on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays.

The airline launched the connection only in January 2026, positioning itself at the time as the only carrier to offer the route on a year-round basis, with a flight time of around two and a half hours between Asunción's Silvio Pettirossi airport and Rio's Galeão international airport. JetSMART has a documented pattern of temporarily suspending southern routes during the low-demand winter season, having done the same on links such as Buenos Aires–Montevideo and Buenos Aires–Florianópolis.

How GOL is responding

By contrast, GOL has decided to keep its direct Asunción–Rio service running throughout the winter and to raise its offering from three to four flights a week. According to the airline, the route will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, using Boeing 737 NG and MAX aircraft.

GOL framed the expansion around connectivity beyond Brazil. The airline offers onward international connections from Rio's Galeão airport, giving passengers from Asunción access to destinations such as New York, with flights from Rio to New York timed to allow layovers of under three hours. The move comes with an eye on travel demand around the football World Cup.

What it means for travellers

For travellers between Paraguay and Rio, the practical upshot is that the route remains served through the winter, but the choice of carrier narrows to GOL until JetSMART returns in November. Passengers who had booked JetSMART flights during the affected period will need to check rebooking or alternatives.

The shift also illustrates the different strategies of the two airlines: JetSMART managing capacity seasonally to match demand on a young route, and GOL leaning into the connection as a feeder for longer-haul travel, particularly toward the United States. Schedules can change, so travellers should confirm details directly with the airlines before booking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Asunción–Rio route cancelled?

No. JetSMART has paused its service for the winter, due to resume in November, while GOL continues to fly the route and has added a fourth weekly frequency.

When does JetSMART resume?

According to its booking system, in November, again operating on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays.

How often does GOL fly the route?

Four flights a week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, using Boeing 737 NG and MAX aircraft.

Can I connect to the US from this route?

GOL offers onward connections from Rio's Galeão airport to New York, with layovers timed to under three hours.

Connected Coverage

For more, see our coverage of the resumption of commercial flights between the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Read More from The Rio Times

Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide for Monday, June 1, 2026 Final Fantasy Artist Yoshitaka Amano: Final Weeks of His Rio Show Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Monday, June 1, 2026