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Ursula Hoadley

Ursula Hoadley


2026-06-01 10:06:21
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor, University of Cape Town
Profile Articles

Professor Ursula Hoadley's research interests are: curriculum policy analysis; Studies of school subjects; Pedagogy in primary school classrooms; Structured early grade reading interventions; Foundation Phase teaching and learning; Sociological study of school organisation and leadership; Sociological study of teachers' work; South African schooling and inequality.

Experience
  • 2009–2022 Prof, University of Cape Town

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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