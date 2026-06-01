Professor Ursula Hoadley's research interests are: curriculum policy analysis; Studies of school subjects; Pedagogy in primary school classrooms; Structured early grade reading interventions; Foundation Phase teaching and learning; Sociological study of school organisation and leadership; Sociological study of teachers' work; South African schooling and inequality.

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