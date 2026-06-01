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Azerbaijan Inks Gas Supply Agreement For Absheron Field Exports To Türkiye (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Inks Gas Supply Agreement For Absheron Field Exports To Türkiye (PHOTO)


2026-06-01 09:36:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. A long-term gas supply agreement for exports from Azerbaijan's Absheron gas-condensate field to Türkiye has been signed, Trend reports citing SOCAR.

The agreement was concluded between SOCAR, TotalEnergies, XRG and BOTAŞ.

Reportedly, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, TotalEnergies Senior Vice President Martina Opizzi, and XRG President for International Gas Mohamed Al Aryani held a meeting on June 1 as part of Baku Energy Week.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing successful cooperation between SOCAR, TotalEnergies and XRG in the energy sector.

The parties also reviewed progress on the full-field development project of the Absheron gas and condensate field.

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Trend News Agency

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