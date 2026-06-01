Azerbaijan Inks Gas Supply Agreement For Absheron Field Exports To Türkiye (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Inks Gas Supply Agreement For Absheron Field Exports To Türkiye (PHOTO)
The agreement was concluded between SOCAR, TotalEnergies, XRG and BOTAŞ.
Reportedly, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, TotalEnergies Senior Vice President Martina Opizzi, and XRG President for International Gas Mohamed Al Aryani held a meeting on June 1 as part of Baku Energy Week.
During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing successful cooperation between SOCAR, TotalEnergies and XRG in the energy sector.
The parties also reviewed progress on the full-field development project of the Absheron gas and condensate field.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment