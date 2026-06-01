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Massive Protest Erupts in Havana Over US Charges Against Raúl Castro
(MENAFN) Large crowds gathered Friday outside the US embassy in Havana to condemn Washington’s decision to bring criminal charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro over the destruction of two civilian planes decades ago.
According to reports, the 94-year-old former leader has been accused of offenses including murder, conspiracy involving the killing of Americans, and the destruction of aircraft connected to the incident in which Cuban military jets brought down the planes over international waters.
The protest outside the US diplomatic mission in the Cuban capital reportedly attracted more than 200,000 demonstrators, according to estimates cited in reports.
Among the prominent figures present at the rally was Mariela Castro, the daughter of Raúl Castro.
According to reports, the 94-year-old former leader has been accused of offenses including murder, conspiracy involving the killing of Americans, and the destruction of aircraft connected to the incident in which Cuban military jets brought down the planes over international waters.
The protest outside the US diplomatic mission in the Cuban capital reportedly attracted more than 200,000 demonstrators, according to estimates cited in reports.
Among the prominent figures present at the rally was Mariela Castro, the daughter of Raúl Castro.
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