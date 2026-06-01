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Katie Savin

Katie Savin


2026-06-01 09:07:42
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Social Work, California State University, Sacramento
Profile Articles

Katie Savin is an assistant professor of social work at California State University, Sacramento and a Ford Fellow in Disability Policy Research at the National Academy of Social Insurance. Their research focuses on disability policy, Social Security, and administrative burden, with particular attention to the experiences of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients.

Using qualitative and mixed methods, their work examines how policy design and administrative systems shape access to income, services, and economic security for disabled people. Their scholarship is informed by prior experience as a medical social worker and by their own experience as a Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipient.

Experience
  • –present Assistant professor, California State University, Sacramento
Education
  • 2021 University of California, Berkeley, PhD / Social welfare

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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