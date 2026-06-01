Associate Professor of Finance and Director of the Global Business Resource Center, College of Charleston

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James Malm is an Associate Professor of Finance at the College of Charleston. He also serves as the Director of the Global Business Resource Center. He previously served as the Director of the Honors Program in Business. He teaches courses in financial modeling and financial management at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

His research interests include corporate finance, investments, and international finance. He has published academic articles in reputable journals such as the Journal of Accounting and Economics, Finance Research Letters, Accounting and Finance, the Quarterly Review of Economics and Finance, and the Journal of Wealth Management, among others. He has presented his research at major academic institutions and conferences in the United States and worldwide. His research has appeared in The Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance and Financial Regulation, The Columbia University Blue Sky Blog, Congressional Quarterly Roll Call, Network for Business Sustainability, Pax Ellevate Global Women's Index Fund, among others.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (First Class Honors) degree in Electrical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Ghana, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mathematical Sciences from Stellenbosch University in South Africa, a Master of Science degree in Operations Management and a Ph.D. in Finance, both from the University of Alabama.

–present Associate Professor of Finance and Director of the Global Business Resource Center, College of Charleston

Experience