Associate Professor of public policy and education, University of Maryland

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David Blazar is an Associate Professor at the University of Maryland College Park in the Education Policy program, as well as the faculty director of the Maryland Equity Project and an affiliate faculty member in the School of Public Policy and the department of Economics. With training in the economics of education, Blazar's research examines the efficient, effective, and equitable allocation of educational resources, focusing in particular on resources related to teachers. His research portfolio examines: (1) characteristics of effective teachers (e.g., training, demographics) and effective teaching (e.g., classroom practice) that improve student outcomes; (2) whether and how varied instructional resources (e.g., professional development, curricula, evaluation) improve teacher practice and student outcomes; and (3) labor market policies and practices that successfully recruit and retain teachers in the profession. His research has been published in Nature Communications, Educational Researcher, Journal of Policy Analysis and Management, Review of Educational Research, among other publications. Blazar received the Excellence in Scholarship (Pre-Tenure) award from the University of Maryland College of Education, and the Jean Flanigan Outstanding Dissertation Award from the Association for Education Finance and Policy. Education Week named him as one of the most influential education policy scholars in the U.S. He received his doctorate and master's degrees from the Harvard Graduate School of Education and his bachelor's degree in history and literature from Harvard College. Prior to graduate school, he taught high-school English Language Arts in New York City.

–present Associate Professor, University of Maryland

2016 Harvard University, Education Policy



2026 Localized teacher recruitment through“grow-your-own”: Impacts of the high school Teacher Academy of Maryland program, Journal of Policy Analysis and Management

2026 Disparate pathways: Understanding racial disparities in teaching, Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis

2026 Professional staff diversity and student outcomes: Extending our understanding of race/ethnicity-matching effects in education, Educational Researcher

2026 Disparities in childhood human capital investments in the United States, Nature Communications

2025 Differential responses to teacher evaluation incentives: Expectancy, race, experience, and task, Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis

2025 Pathways into the CTE teaching profession: A descriptive analysis of degrees, licenses, and race in Maryland, AERA Open

2024 Effective school district policies and practices: Synthesizing theoretical frameworks and empirical findings across disciplines, Journal of Research on Educational Effectiveness

2024 Instructional coaching personnel and program scalability, Education Finance and Policy

2024 Why Black teachers matter, Educational Researcher

2023 Challenges and tradeoffs of“good” teaching: The pursuit of multiple educational outcomes, Journal of Teacher Education

2022 Exclusive versus mixed, general versus CTE: Building a new taxonomy of STEMM high school teachers, Journal of Education Human Resources

2020 Substituting teacher-collected video for formal classroom observations: An experimental evaluation, Education Finance and Policy

2020 Teacher coaching to improve instruction at scale: Opportunities and challenges in a policy context, Teachers College Record

2020 Curriculum reform in the Common Core era: Evaluating elementary math textbooks across six U.S. states, Journal of Policy Analysis and Management

2020 Teaching to support students with diverse academic needs, Educational Researcher

2019 Balancing rigor, replication, and relevance: A case for multiple-cohort, longitudinal experiments, AERA Open

2018 Validating teacher effects on students' attitudes and behaviors: Evidence from random assignment of teachers to students, Education Finance and Policy

2018 The effect of teacher coaching on instruction and achievement: A meta-analysis of the causal evidence, Review of Educational Research

2018 Exploring the potential for video-based classroom observations, International Journal of Education in Mathematics, Science and Technology

2017 Individualized coaching to improve teacher practice across grades and subjects: New experimental evidence, Educational Policy

2017 Does test preparation mean low-quality instruction?, Educational Researcher

2017 Attending to general and mathematics-specific dimensions of teaching: Exploring factors across two observation instruments, Educational Assessment

2017 Teacher and teaching effects on students' attitudes and behaviors, Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis

2017 Relationship between observations of elementary teacher mathematics instruction and student achievement: Exploring variability across districts, American Journal of Education

2016 What does it mean to be ranked a“high” or“low” value-added teacher? Observing differences in instructional quality across districts, American Educational Research Journal

2015 Effective teaching in elementary mathematics: Identifying classroom practices that support student achievement, Economics of Education Review

2015 Exploring mechanisms of effective teacher coaching: A tale of two cohorts from a randomized experiment, Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis

2015 Grade assignments and the teacher pipeline: A low-cost lever to improve student achievement?, Educational Researcher

2015 Resources for teaching: Examining personal and institutional predictors of high-quality instruction, AERA Open 2012 Validating arguments for observational instruments: Attending to multiple sources of variation, Educational Assessment



2024 CALDER recruitment and retention center Role: Investigator Funding Source: Institute of Education Sciences

2024 Transforming education systems: Promoting teacher diversity through culturally responsive pathways, pedagogies, and policymaking Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Spencer Foundation

2023 Sustaining literacy practices over time: Codifying knowledge through micro-credentialing Role: Co-Principal Investigator Funding Source: Institute of Education Sciences

2022 Adapting STARI to accelerate student reading achievement in middle grades Role: External Evaluator Funding Source: Institute of Education Sciences

2021 Examining recruitment programs and pathways to diversify the teacher workforce Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Institute of Education Sciences

2021 Education and experience: Do teacher qualifications in career-focused STEM courses make a difference? Role: Co-Principal Investigator Funding Source: National Science Foundation

2019 Disparities in investments in children and youth in the United States Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Spencer Foundation

2019 SERP-DCPS partnership to promote early literacy success Role: Co-Principal Investigator Funding Source: Institute of Education Sciences

2019 Long-term effect of teachers on students' academic and non-academic skill formation: Evidence from longitudinal education and workforce data in Maryland Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: American Educational Research Association 2016 Validating teacher effects on non-tested outcomes Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Smith Richardson Foundation

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