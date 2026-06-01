IPL 2026: Weâ€Tmre Very Lucky To Have Kohli In The RCB Dressing Room, Says Andy Flower

IPL 2026: Weâ€Tmre Very Lucky To Have Kohli In The RCB Dressing Room, Says Andy Flower
Kohli smashed a majestic 42-ball 75 not out, laced with nine fours and three sixes, as RCB completed a chase of 156 to retain the title they won at the same venue in 2025. Kohli also reached his fifty in 25 balls â€“ the fastest heâ€TMs reached the half-century mark in his history of playing the IPL.
â€œYou asked about Viratâ€TMs hunger and how that affects him. When I was in the dressing room last night after the game, I mentioned it actually. His hunger and drive itâ€TMs genuinely inspiring. Even for older blokes like me, seeing someone as hungry and driven, as disciplined and as ambitious as he still is, itâ€TMs wonderful to witness. And weâ€TMre very lucky to have him in the dressing room.
â€œHe sets certain standards, like standards of intensity in the field, for instance, that means that anyone falling below those is going to stand out like a sore thumb. So we donâ€TMt need coaches driving intensity on standards in the field, for instance, because heâ€TMs living it and doing it. And everyone else has to raise their games to get anywhere near it,â€ Flower said in a virtual press conference on Monday.
The former Zimbabwe captain, who coached England to the 2010 Menâ€TMs T20 World Cup title win, added, â€œHe works hard at his game, but you can see that he loves it as well. He loves batting. He loves hitting a ball. He loves the feeling of the ball meeting the middle of the bat. I would imagine the craft and mastery that he feels when heâ€TMs got a bat in his hands. Again, those standards are easy for people in our training sessions to see, and certainly it just helps everyone head in the right direction.â€
RCB skipper Rajat Patidar also acknowledged Kohliâ€TMs influence on his own leadership journey after being appointed the sideâ€TMs captain ahead of winning their first title in the 2025 season. â€œRegarding Virat bhai, as I said in many press conferences and interviews, his presence makes a lot of difference. For me, it's great learning. Whenever Iâ€TMm around him on the field and off the field, I always notice him. I donâ€TMt speak much, but I always notice him.
â€œBut whenever I have some kind of doubts regarding the leadership role or taking any decision, I always go to Virat bhai. For me, itâ€TMs a great opportunity to learn from the best and the greats of cricket. So, their ideas, inputs, and experience are definitely helping me a lot to grow in my new leadership role,â€ he said.
Under Patidarâ€TMs captaincy, RCB have now won backâ€'toâ€'back IPL titles and have shed their longâ€'standing reputation as perennial underachievers. The Indore-based batter himself had a standout campaign, scoring 501 runs at a strike rate of 192.69, including a matchâ€'winning 93 not out in Qualifier 1.
â€œIt's not like I had to go in and target the bowlers from ball number one. No one in the team was doing that. It's important to back your instincts. We did a lot of hard work before the tournament with DK (Dinesh Karthik, batting coach-cum-mentor), Flower, and Mo Bobat (Director of Cricket) were also there.
â€œThere was more clarity about my role. I was pretty clear that if I'm batting in the middle overs, I can maximise and I can take a risk. I like taking risks, so if I am playing in the middle overs phase, I like to maximise every bowler. If I feel I have to go after the attack on my second delivery, I back myself and go with full clarity,â€ he added.
Patidar also drew praise from Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer, who labelled him the â€ ̃most stylish performerâ€TM of the season. Responding to the compliment, Patidar said, â€œI have spent a lot of time with Shreyas. In my first season in Ranji, we played Mumbai, and at that time, he scored a lot of runs.
â€œI admire him a lot. The way he was dominating in redâ€'ball cricket, the shots that he was playing. At that point, it was my first season, and after looking at him, I changed my mindset. The way he was playing was unbelievable. Thanks to Shreyas for the words he spoke for me.â€
Patidar also mentioned Rajasthan Royalsâ€TM 15â€'yearâ€'old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who won the Orange Cap with 776 runs, as the standout performer of the season. â€œItâ€TMs pretty clear, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Heâ€TMs so young, and the way heâ€TMs dominated this tournament. He just didnâ€TMt play; he dominated every top bowler. So the way he played his shots, heâ€TMs amazing. Whenever I saw him on TV, it was just superb. I wish him luck.â€
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