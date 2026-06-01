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Global Sustainability Leaders to Gather in Istanbul for Environmental Forum
(MENAFN) Istanbul is set to host an international forum focused on sustainability, climate solutions, and responsible resource management next week, bringing together decision-makers, industry representatives, and specialists from around the world.
According to reports, the Zero Waste Forum will take place from June 5 to 7 under the patronage of Türkiye’s first lady, Emine Erdogan, who also serves as chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste and honorary president of the Zero Waste Foundation.
The event will be organized around the theme Road to Antalya: Zero Waste as Climate Action, highlighting the role of waste reduction and efficient resource use in addressing environmental challenges.
Reports indicate that the gathering, hosted by the Zero Waste Foundation, will attract a diverse range of participants, including government officials, ministers, municipal leaders, academics, civil society representatives, and private-sector stakeholders from various countries.
As part of the program, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar is expected to lead a high-level ministerial session titled *Energy Efficiency and Resource Management for a Sustainable Future*.
Discussions during the session will center on several key topics, including improving energy efficiency, expanding renewable energy projects, promoting circular economy models, utilizing waste within energy production systems, strengthening resource management practices, and enhancing energy security.
Bayraktar said the forum would serve as a global platform aimed at protecting the planet and fostering international cooperation.
According to reports, organizers view the forum as an opportunity to strengthen collaboration across sectors and countries while encouraging practical solutions to environmental and climate-related challenges.
Samed Agirbas, president of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion, emphasized the close relationship between waste reduction efforts and energy efficiency in achieving long-term sustainable development goals. He said the gathering is expected to contribute to shaping future strategies and priorities in these areas.
"We aim to make Istanbul a global hub for zero waste and energy efficiency,” he said.
According to reports, the Zero Waste Forum will take place from June 5 to 7 under the patronage of Türkiye’s first lady, Emine Erdogan, who also serves as chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste and honorary president of the Zero Waste Foundation.
The event will be organized around the theme Road to Antalya: Zero Waste as Climate Action, highlighting the role of waste reduction and efficient resource use in addressing environmental challenges.
Reports indicate that the gathering, hosted by the Zero Waste Foundation, will attract a diverse range of participants, including government officials, ministers, municipal leaders, academics, civil society representatives, and private-sector stakeholders from various countries.
As part of the program, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar is expected to lead a high-level ministerial session titled *Energy Efficiency and Resource Management for a Sustainable Future*.
Discussions during the session will center on several key topics, including improving energy efficiency, expanding renewable energy projects, promoting circular economy models, utilizing waste within energy production systems, strengthening resource management practices, and enhancing energy security.
Bayraktar said the forum would serve as a global platform aimed at protecting the planet and fostering international cooperation.
According to reports, organizers view the forum as an opportunity to strengthen collaboration across sectors and countries while encouraging practical solutions to environmental and climate-related challenges.
Samed Agirbas, president of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion, emphasized the close relationship between waste reduction efforts and energy efficiency in achieving long-term sustainable development goals. He said the gathering is expected to contribute to shaping future strategies and priorities in these areas.
"We aim to make Istanbul a global hub for zero waste and energy efficiency,” he said.
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