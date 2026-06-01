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Türkiye Begins Delivery of Enhanced HIZIR Armored Vehicles
(MENAFN) Türkiye has started receiving deliveries of an upgraded version of the HIZIR 4x4 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, developed by armored vehicle producer Katmerciler to address the changing operational demands of the country's military forces.
According to reports, the deliveries are being made as part of a procurement initiative overseen by the National Defense Ministry. The latest generation of the HIZIR platform was designed according to specifications set by the Turkish Armed Forces.
Built to comply with NATO standards, the updated vehicle adopts a three-door layout and accommodates up to five personnel. It also incorporates a range of domestically produced defense technologies that function together through an integrated mission system.
The vehicle is powered by a 400-horsepower engine and is designed to operate effectively in demanding environments. Its capabilities include climbing slopes of up to 70%, advanced protection against mines and ballistic threats, an automatic transmission system, improved maneuverability, and features intended to enhance ease of operation for drivers.
Reports indicate that manufacturing activities remain ongoing, with all remaining vehicles under the current contract expected to be delivered before the end of the year.
Speaking about the project, Katmerciler Executive Vice Chairman Furkan Katmerci said the company is proud to carry out the first deliveries of the new-generation HIZIR vehicles, which are designed to meet the Turkish Armed Forces’ modern operational requirements.
He noted that the redesigned HIZIR 4x4 was developed in accordance with NATO standards and engineered to perform in harsh terrain and severe weather conditions. According to Katmerci, the vehicle's enhanced mine resistance and ballistic protection capabilities will provide additional support to Turkish military personnel during field operations.
He also said the integration of subsystems developed by Türkiye’s domestic defense ecosystem demonstrated the level the country’s engineering capabilities have attained.
According to reports, the deliveries are being made as part of a procurement initiative overseen by the National Defense Ministry. The latest generation of the HIZIR platform was designed according to specifications set by the Turkish Armed Forces.
Built to comply with NATO standards, the updated vehicle adopts a three-door layout and accommodates up to five personnel. It also incorporates a range of domestically produced defense technologies that function together through an integrated mission system.
The vehicle is powered by a 400-horsepower engine and is designed to operate effectively in demanding environments. Its capabilities include climbing slopes of up to 70%, advanced protection against mines and ballistic threats, an automatic transmission system, improved maneuverability, and features intended to enhance ease of operation for drivers.
Reports indicate that manufacturing activities remain ongoing, with all remaining vehicles under the current contract expected to be delivered before the end of the year.
Speaking about the project, Katmerciler Executive Vice Chairman Furkan Katmerci said the company is proud to carry out the first deliveries of the new-generation HIZIR vehicles, which are designed to meet the Turkish Armed Forces’ modern operational requirements.
He noted that the redesigned HIZIR 4x4 was developed in accordance with NATO standards and engineered to perform in harsh terrain and severe weather conditions. According to Katmerci, the vehicle's enhanced mine resistance and ballistic protection capabilities will provide additional support to Turkish military personnel during field operations.
He also said the integration of subsystems developed by Türkiye’s domestic defense ecosystem demonstrated the level the country’s engineering capabilities have attained.
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