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Türkiye Denounces Israeli Raid on Al-Aqsa
(MENAFN) Türkiye Monday issued a sharp condemnation of Sunday's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremist groups operating under the protection of Israeli security forces, denouncing the provocative acts — including the hoisting of an Israeli flag and the singing of the national anthem — "in the strongest terms."
The Foreign Ministry, in an official statement, cautioned that the actions directly undermine the established historical and legal standing of Jerusalem, and of Al-Aqsa Mosque in particular, amounting to a blatant breach of international law and threatening to further inflame an already volatile region.
"In the face of these dangerous provocations and violations by occupying Israel against Muslim and Christian holy sites, we reiterate our call for the international community to increase pressure on Israel," the statement said.
Ankara framed the incident as part of a broader pattern of disregard for internationally recognized protections governing the holy city, urging global actors to move beyond condemnation and translate concern into concrete pressure on Tel Aviv.
The Foreign Ministry, in an official statement, cautioned that the actions directly undermine the established historical and legal standing of Jerusalem, and of Al-Aqsa Mosque in particular, amounting to a blatant breach of international law and threatening to further inflame an already volatile region.
"In the face of these dangerous provocations and violations by occupying Israel against Muslim and Christian holy sites, we reiterate our call for the international community to increase pressure on Israel," the statement said.
Ankara framed the incident as part of a broader pattern of disregard for internationally recognized protections governing the holy city, urging global actors to move beyond condemnation and translate concern into concrete pressure on Tel Aviv.
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