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New Jersey Imposes Curfew Near ICE Facility Amid Protest Clashes
(MENAFN) Authorities in New Jersey imposed a curfew early Sunday in the area surrounding an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility following growing confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement.
According to reports, the restrictions apply to all locations within a half-mile radius of the Delaney Hall Detention Facility and will remain in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.
Explaining the decision, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said, "Due to the escalating situation at Delaney Hall and the increasing need for police intervention, immediate action is required to protect public safety."
He also noted that "Multiple individuals have already been arrested and found in possession of weapons, underscoring the seriousness of the threat."
According to reports, six people were taken into custody outside the detention center late Friday after allegedly refusing to comply with police orders to leave the area.
In a separate statement released Sunday, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said the unrest intensified the previous evening when protesters allegedly "attacked" a barrier separating demonstrators from law enforcement personnel.
She further stated that participants were "throwing projectiles, utilizing the barriers as weapons, and lighting tires on fire in the street."
According to reports, officials cited the escalating disturbances and public safety concerns as the primary reasons for introducing the temporary curfew around the facility.
According to reports, the restrictions apply to all locations within a half-mile radius of the Delaney Hall Detention Facility and will remain in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.
Explaining the decision, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said, "Due to the escalating situation at Delaney Hall and the increasing need for police intervention, immediate action is required to protect public safety."
He also noted that "Multiple individuals have already been arrested and found in possession of weapons, underscoring the seriousness of the threat."
According to reports, six people were taken into custody outside the detention center late Friday after allegedly refusing to comply with police orders to leave the area.
In a separate statement released Sunday, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said the unrest intensified the previous evening when protesters allegedly "attacked" a barrier separating demonstrators from law enforcement personnel.
She further stated that participants were "throwing projectiles, utilizing the barriers as weapons, and lighting tires on fire in the street."
According to reports, officials cited the escalating disturbances and public safety concerns as the primary reasons for introducing the temporary curfew around the facility.
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