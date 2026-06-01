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Industry News In Brief (June 1, 2026)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) TUSCALOOSA, AL - The Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations will honor Omnicom Public Relations Group CEO Chris Foster with its Agency Award at the organization's 16th annual Milestones in Mentoring Gala in Chicago. The award recognizes communications leaders for their commitment to mentoring and developing the next generation of professionals. Foster is one of five honorees who will be recognized at the Nov. 5 event.
NEW YORK - Strategic communications and advisory firm ICR has appointed Real Chemistry founder and chairman Jim Weiss to its board of directors founded Real Chemistry and grew the healthcare-focused communications firm into a company with more than 2,000 employees. His appointment also strengthens ICR's healthcare capital markets practice, which serves more than 150 clients globally.
LOS ANGELES - Entertainment, media and technology advisory firm Longview Communications has launched under founder and CEO Andrew Fixmer and executive VP Jamie Diamond. Fixmer previously held communications leadership roles at Universal Music Group, Sphere Entertainment and Paramount Pictures and earlier worked as a financial journalist at Bloomberg News. Diamond joins with experience from Universal Music Publishing Group and Sunshine Sachs.
NEW YORK - Strategic communications and advisory firm ICR has appointed Real Chemistry founder and chairman Jim Weiss to its board of directors founded Real Chemistry and grew the healthcare-focused communications firm into a company with more than 2,000 employees. His appointment also strengthens ICR's healthcare capital markets practice, which serves more than 150 clients globally.
LOS ANGELES - Entertainment, media and technology advisory firm Longview Communications has launched under founder and CEO Andrew Fixmer and executive VP Jamie Diamond. Fixmer previously held communications leadership roles at Universal Music Group, Sphere Entertainment and Paramount Pictures and earlier worked as a financial journalist at Bloomberg News. Diamond joins with experience from Universal Music Publishing Group and Sunshine Sachs.
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