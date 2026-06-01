April 2026: Easter Holiday Season Trading Schedule

Monday 6th April 2026 – EASTER MONDAY

Almost all Forex / CFD brokers should be open. Several major markets will be closed today on this major holiday, with Japan and some Middle Eastern countries as the main notable exceptions. The UK, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, and Italy celebrate a public holiday today, so trading in the stock markets of these countries will not be available.

The entire day is a public holiday in the UK, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, and Italy, so trading the GBP, CHF, AUD, or the NZD could be especially pointless. Markets remaining open, including the entire Forex market generally tend to move little this day, with low liquidity, so it may be wise to avoid opening any new trades until the US open. It is also a public holiday in China Bottom Line If you are celebrating, enjoy the holiday, and if you are not, do not try to enter new trades when major markets are thin. This is the daily calendar covering the holiday period. Even if you are not in a country that celebrates Easter, it is probably a good idea to take advantage of it and forget about trading on Friday 3rd April and the first half of Monday 6th April, as strong price movements are unlikely to happen before the start of the US session on Monday 6th April trading closed at Easter? Some markets will be closed on 3rd and 6th April 2026, representing the Easter holiday in many countries, but Forex / CFD brokers will be mostly open for trading Easter a stock market holiday? Yes, in many countries, stock markets will be closed on 3rd and 6th April 2026, notably 3rd April in the USA will see stock markets closed even though it is not a public federal holiday the stock market open after Easter? The only stock markets that will be closed the Monday after Easter, 6th April 2026, will be the stock markets of the UK, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, and Italy the Forex market open during Easter? Yes, the Forex market is open during Easter, but many currencies will be trading with very thin liquidity, making trading these currencies mostly pointless.