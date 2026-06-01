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GBP/USD Forecast Today 29/05: Pound Rebounds As USD Weakens
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The British pound fell to kick off the trading session on Thursday as interest rates in America climbed, but we've seen a reversal in the interest rate markets and that of course has helped the British pound against the US dollar. Ultimately the area below the 200-day EMA, I think, remains very well supported. At this point, if we break above the 50-day EMA, the market could go looking to the 1.3550 level. All things being equal, this is a market that I think remains very noisy and choppy, and I think it also continues to see a lot of erratic behavior on short-term charts.
If we break down from here, the 1.33 level has offered support right along with the 1.3250 level. Ultimately, I like the British pound, but I also recognize there's a lot of headline risk out there from the Middle East, and concerns about the energy markets and supply chain remain an issue.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our daily GBP/USD Forex forecast? Here's some of the best forex broker UK reviews to check out.
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