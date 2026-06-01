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Gold Forecast June 2026: XAU/USD Tests Key Support
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Gold market has been negative during the month of May as interest rates continue to be a problem. Higher interest rates in the United States, of course, will continue to work against the value of gold, as gold is a non-yielding asset.
I have no interest in shorting gold, but I think you're going to have to be very cautious at this point in time.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade today's Gold prediction? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.
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