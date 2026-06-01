403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WTI Forex Forecast 31/05: Crude Oil: Optimism And Speculativ
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Speculators pursuing WTI Crude Oil last week certainly got help via optimistic talk about the potential of a resolution being achieved regarding the Iranian war.
- Prices in WTI Crude Oil went lower from the start of last week, then saw a reversal higher Tuesday, but a return to selling as the week concluded. Prices across different platforms tend to vary a bit regarding futures but a mark of $86.600 is a close proximity on many. Cash WTI Crude Oil does remain higher it appears and slightly above $90.00.
- The possibilities for a variety of outcomes regarding the Iranian situation are large. Therefore, it should be no surprise that WTI Crude Oil actually remains in elevated territory and that one loud violent aggression in the Middle East could spur a fast amount of buying. However, optimism continues to be seen and human nature wants to believe in good outcomes, thus there is a possibility WTI Crude Oil can go lower even if there is no formal agreement quite yet between the U.S and Iran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment