Brazil Set To Return To World's Top 10 Economies In 2026, Overtaking Canada

MENAFN - The Rio Times) BRAZIL · ECONOMY

Key Facts

- The projection: Brazil is set to reclaim the rank of 10th-largest economy in 2026, per International Monetary Fund estimates compiled by consultancy Austin Rating across 45 countries.

- The trigger: First-quarter output grew 1.1%, the sixth-strongest result among the 45 economies surveyed.

- The overtaking: Brazil is projected to pass Canada in dollar-measured output, after slipping to 11th in 2024 and 2025 behind Russia and Canada.

- The margin: The gap with Russia is narrow, with output estimated at $2.655 trillion for Russia against $2.637 trillion for Brazil.

- The outlook: The Fund raised its 2026 growth forecast for Brazil from 1.6% to 1.9% and sees the country reaching 9th place in 2027.

Brazil is on track to return to the world's top 10 economies in 2026, according to International Monetary Fund projections compiled by the consultancy Austin Rating. A better-than-expected 1.1% first-quarter expansion has reinforced the estimate that Brazil will overtake Canada in dollar terms, reversing two years in 11th place. A favorable exchange rate, alongside the growth itself, is doing much of the work in the rankings.

Why Brazil returns to the top 10 economies ranking

The projection rests on Fund estimates of gross domestic product measured in current dollars, compiled by Austin Rating from data on 45 countries. By that measure Brazil is set to overtake Canada in 2026 and reclaim 10th place, having fallen to 11th in 2024 and 2025 after being passed by both Russia and Canada.

The first-quarter growth figure of 1.1%, reported by the national statistics institute, came in above market expectations and was driven mainly by the services sector and a recovery in investment. Among the 45 economies surveyed, only Hong Kong, Taiwan, Denmark, South Korea and China grew faster in the quarter.

The exchange-rate factor behind the top 10 economies shift

Because the ranking is denominated in current dollars, a country's position depends not only on real growth but also on its exchange rate. When the Brazilian real strengthens against the dollar, the dollar size of the economy rises mechanically, independent of underlying activity.

The same effect lifted Russia in recent years, propelled by a stronger rouble and high oil prices. The Fund noted that the rise in international crude prices has favored commodity exporters such as Brazil and Russia alike, which is why the gap between the two remains so slim.

How close the race with Russia is

The estimates put Russia's output at $2.655 trillion and Brazil's at $2.637 trillion, a difference of less than 1%. Such a narrow margin means relatively small moves in either growth or currency values could reshuffle the order in the coming quarters.

For 2027, the Fund projects Brazilian growth of 2% and sees the country overtaking Russia to claim 9th place, sitting behind Italy. The 2027 forecast was trimmed slightly, attributed to slowing global demand, higher input costs including fertilizers, and tighter financial conditions.

The longer-term trajectory

Looking further out, the Fund's estimates run to 2031. They suggest Brazil could overtake Italy in 2028 to reach 8th place, behind France, and hold that position into the turn of the decade. The projected top 10 for 2026 is led by the United States and China, followed by Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, India, France, Italy, Russia and Brazil.

The Fund also foresees India overtaking Germany by 2031 to become the world's third-largest economy, behind only the United States and China, a reordering that would reshape the upper tier of the table around Brazil.

The caveat on living standards

A higher ranking by total output does not translate into prosperity per person. Despite the return to the global top 10, Brazil remains far from the richest economies when the measure shifts to income per inhabitant, a reminder that aggregate size and individual living standards are distinct stories.

For 2025 as a whole, the Brazilian economy had already grown 2.3%, and the first-quarter momentum suggests the recovery in investment is feeding through. Whether the top 10 position holds will depend heavily on the real's path against the dollar through the rest of the year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What ranking is Brazil projected to reach in 2026?

Tenth-largest economy in the world, overtaking Canada, according to IMF estimates compiled by Austin Rating across 45 countries.

Why did Brazil fall out of the top 10?

In 2024 and 2025 it slipped to 11th after being passed by Russia and Canada, partly reflecting exchange-rate movements in the dollar-based ranking.

How fast did the economy grow in the first quarter?

By 1.1% quarter on quarter, the sixth-strongest performance among the 45 economies surveyed.

Does this mean Brazilians are richer?

Not by income per person. Brazil remains well behind the wealthiest economies on a per-inhabitant basis despite its large total output.

Connected Coverage

For the wider macro picture, see our coverage of Brazil's first-quarter GDP print and the latest market growth and inflation expectations.

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