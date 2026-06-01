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Volkswagen Returns To The Seven-Seater Space With The Locally Made 2026 Tayron R-Line
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Volkswagen first entered the seven-seater segment in India with the Tiguan Allspace back in March 2020. That 3-row SUV was a premium import via the CBU route, but its time here was short and it was discontinued by late 2021.
After a four-year gap in the large family SUV segment, Volkswagen returns with the 2026 Tayron R-Line, now locally manufactured at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant in Maharashtra. The move from import to local production signals a long-term commitment to this space.
The Tayron R-Line reflects Volkswagen's clean and modern design philosophy. The front is sharp but uncluttered, with dual projector headlamps flanking a slim LED strip and a simple mesh grille. The overall look avoids unnecessary elements, giving a sense of restrained premium quality. At the rear, IQ HD Matrix LEDs scan the road ahead intelligently. Roof rails and a shark fin antenna blend seamlessly into the profile, while a subtle hood spoiler lifts the tail just enough. The sides maintain a smooth, flowing character, complemented by 19-inch Coventry alloys that sit perfectly in the arches.
The Tayron's dimensions stretch to 4,792mm in length, 1,866mm in width, and 1,668mm in height, with a 2,789mm wheelbase that gives plenty of room inside. The boot can hold up to 850 litres, providing ample space for luggage or gear.
Inside, it has a large 15-inch infotainment screen and a Digital Cockpit Pro. The Head-Up Display projects key data onto the windshield. In the front row, the Tayron comes with ventilation, memory settings, and massage functions in the seats. The interior also gets a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting with 30 shades, and 11 Harman speakers.
Volkswagen has made an effort on the safety front with nine airbags, Park Assist Plus works with a 360-degree camera for easier parking, and the Level 2 ADAS suite is among the other highlights.
The SUV is available in nine exterior colors: Urano Grey, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Dolphin Grey Metallic, Oryx White Premium Mother of Pearl, Black, Oyster Silver Metallic, Pure White, Cipressino Green Metallic, and Ultraviolet Metallic.
Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 204PS and 320Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and 4MOTION all-wheel drive, ensuring confident performance across varied road conditions.
After a four-year gap in the large family SUV segment, Volkswagen returns with the 2026 Tayron R-Line, now locally manufactured at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant in Maharashtra. The move from import to local production signals a long-term commitment to this space.
The Tayron R-Line reflects Volkswagen's clean and modern design philosophy. The front is sharp but uncluttered, with dual projector headlamps flanking a slim LED strip and a simple mesh grille. The overall look avoids unnecessary elements, giving a sense of restrained premium quality. At the rear, IQ HD Matrix LEDs scan the road ahead intelligently. Roof rails and a shark fin antenna blend seamlessly into the profile, while a subtle hood spoiler lifts the tail just enough. The sides maintain a smooth, flowing character, complemented by 19-inch Coventry alloys that sit perfectly in the arches.
The Tayron's dimensions stretch to 4,792mm in length, 1,866mm in width, and 1,668mm in height, with a 2,789mm wheelbase that gives plenty of room inside. The boot can hold up to 850 litres, providing ample space for luggage or gear.
Inside, it has a large 15-inch infotainment screen and a Digital Cockpit Pro. The Head-Up Display projects key data onto the windshield. In the front row, the Tayron comes with ventilation, memory settings, and massage functions in the seats. The interior also gets a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting with 30 shades, and 11 Harman speakers.
Volkswagen has made an effort on the safety front with nine airbags, Park Assist Plus works with a 360-degree camera for easier parking, and the Level 2 ADAS suite is among the other highlights.
The SUV is available in nine exterior colors: Urano Grey, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Dolphin Grey Metallic, Oryx White Premium Mother of Pearl, Black, Oyster Silver Metallic, Pure White, Cipressino Green Metallic, and Ultraviolet Metallic.
Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 204PS and 320Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and 4MOTION all-wheel drive, ensuring confident performance across varied road conditions.
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