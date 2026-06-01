Final Investment Decision On TAP's Expansion Expected In Q1 2027 - Managing Director (Exclusive Interview)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Final investment decision on the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's (TAP) expansion is expected in Q1 2027, TAP Managing Director Luca Schieppati said in an exclusive interview with Trend on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week.

"A Market Test is a regulated process, which aims to allow shippers to express their interest and potentially commit to long-term capacity bookings. These commitments are a key condition for successfully moving forward, as they need to demonstrate that any expansion is both commercially viable and sustainable. Any Market Test is structured in two phases: a non-binding phase, followed by a binding phase," he said.

Schieppati noted that the non-binding phase of the 2025 Market Test, launched in July 2025, is still progressing, and the process is now moving into the next stages, where the potential expansion is further developed and assessed, including through a consultation process and a final project proposal.

"In practical terms, this means that there is interest from the market, but the process is still ongoing and no final investment decision has yet been taken. The decision to invest in new capacity will depend on sufficient binding long-term commitments from shippers to ensure project viability. The next key steps include completing the consultation process, finalising the project proposal and moving towards the binding phase, where subject to sufficient binding commitments, capacity may be allocated to shippers and a final investment decision can be taken. This final step is currently foreseen to take place in the course of Q1 2027," he explained.

As for the Fier gas exit point project in Albania, the managing director noted that it will be designed, procured and constructed by TAP and subsequently handed over to the Albanian government.

"It represents a multimillion‐euro investment and a key step in supporting the development of the country's gas network. Following the award of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract, engineering and procurement activities are currently underway. Construction works are expected to commence in mid‐2026, in line with the project schedule. TAP remains fully committed to supporting Albania's gasification, with the Fier exit point expected to play an important role in enabling access to natural gas and strengthening regional connectivity," said Schieppati.

He noted that TAP has repeatedly demonstrated its strategic relevance for Europe's energy security by providing a new source and route of gas supply.

"Since the start of commercial operations, the pipeline has delivered close to 60 billion cubic metres of gas to Europe. This is reflected in key markets such as Italy, where TAP accounted for around 16% of total imports and 25% of pipeline gas in 2025, and Greece, where it covered over 14% of imports. Beyond volumes, TAP has contributed to strengthening the role of our host countries as integral parts of Europe's energy system, enhancing regional connectivity and security of supply, while also bringing a more competitive and lower-carbon alternative to certain fuels to South-East Europe and the Western Balkans, where the energy sector is still overly reliant on heavy fossil fuels, such as coal and lignite for power generation. In an increasingly complex environment, diversification of sources and routes, together with resilience and adaptability to evolving market conditions, are becoming ever more important. Infrastructure such as TAP, as part of the Southern Gas Corridor, plays a central role in enabling these dynamics and enhancing the overall resilience of the European energy system," said TAP's managing director.

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