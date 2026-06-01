Uzbekistan, Japan's OISCA Partner On Reforestation And Desertification Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Japan's Organization for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement (OISCA) have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation in forestry, reforestation, and efforts to combat desertification, Trend reports via the Uzbek National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

The agreement was signed during the Eighth Assembly of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) in Samarkand following a meeting between Erkin Mukhitdinov, Director of the Agency for the Expansion of Forests and Green Areas and Combating Desertification under Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, and Yasuaki Nagaishi, Executive Vice President of OISCA.

During the talks, Mukhitdinov outlined Uzbekistan's ongoing initiatives to expand green spaces, establish new forest areas, and mitigate the impacts of climate change through large-scale environmental programs.

Under the memorandum, the two sides agreed to implement joint projects focused on creating and protecting new forest areas and promoting sustainable forest management practices across Uzbekistan.

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