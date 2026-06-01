Eid Holidays Bring Massive Tourist Influx To Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The authority said tourist spots across the province witnessed a significant influx of visitors during the holidays. Tourism arrangements were made on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi and Special Assistant for Tourism Malik Adil Iqbal.

Director General Tourism Authority Shahid Khan said all tourism authorities remained fully active to facilitate visitors, while Tourism Police personnel provided services and assistance at tourist destinations throughout the Eid holidays.

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According to the official data, a total of 1,164,000 tourists visited the province during the four-day period.

The scenic Swat Valley attracted the highest number of visitors, receiving 333,939 tourists, followed by Naran Valley with 172,289 tourists. More than 110,000 tourists visited the Galiyat region during the Eid holidays.

The figures also showed that 166 foreign tourists visited various tourist destinations across the province during the holiday period.

The merged districts recorded substantial tourist activity, with 394,682 visitors touring different areas. Among them, South Waziristan received 144,000 tourists, while Orakzai District attracted 92,112 visitors for recreational and sightseeing purposes.

Officials described the large turnout as a positive sign for the province's tourism sector and local economy.