“We Have No Authority”: PTI Mpas Voice Frustration Before KP Chief Minister

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

During the PTI parliamentary party meeting held yesterday, several members of the provincial assembly appeared dissatisfied with their own government. The meeting was chaired by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to party sources, 57 out of 92 assembly members attended the meeting, while several lawmakers could not participate due to overseas visits.

Sources said the MPAs presented a long list of complaints to the Chief Minister regarding various government departments. Numerous grievances were also raised against the bureaucracy and the police.

Dozens of lawmakers reportedly expressed their helplessness before the Chief Minister, who, instead of responding to the concerns, merely noted down the points raised.

Assembly members complained that corruption is committed by bureaucrats and police officials, but the blame falls on elected representatives. Participants also told the Chief Minister that conditions were better during the tenure of former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, whose period in office was openly praised.

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According to party sources, some lawmakers claimed that bribes which previously ranged between Rs8,000 and Rs10,000 have now doubled. One member complained that while earlier only SHOs would ignore their requests, now even ordinary police constables refuse to listen. They also alleged that Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) tell them they were appointed by others and not by the lawmakers. Bureaucrats, they claimed, openly question why they should follow the directives of elected representatives who themselves lack authority.

The meeting was also informed that efforts by two provincial ministers to remove the DPO of Kohat had failed.

Lawmakers further complained that whenever they visit the Secretariat, they are told that the concerned official is in a meeting, forcing them to wait for long periods.

Mulk, elected from PK-2 Lower Chitral, said neither his development work nor public issues were being addressed and that he had no real authority. He reportedly offered his resignation verbally to the Chief Minister. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Chief Minister directed members to prepare for the upcoming budget and to visit Adiala Jail every Tuesday. According to sources, no discussion was held regarding former Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur during the meeting.

During the session, PTI MPA Fateh