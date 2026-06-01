President Ilham Aliyev: Zangezur Corridor Will Be Definitely Constructed

“The East-West Corridor is functioning successfully. The Zangezur Corridor, which will be another branch of the East-West Corridor, will definitely be constructed, based on the document signed at the White House on August 8, 2025, between the President of the United States, the Prime Minister of Armenia, and myself,” the head of state noted.

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