Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev: Zangezur Corridor Will Be Definitely Constructed

President Ilham Aliyev: Zangezur Corridor Will Be Definitely Constructed


2026-06-01 05:17:46
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We also can be proud of our achievements in connecting the continents. By investing in railroad and highway infrastructure, we are opening new corridors for transportation,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the official opening ceremony of the 31st Baku Energy Forum, AzerNEWS reports.

“The East-West Corridor is functioning successfully. The Zangezur Corridor, which will be another branch of the East-West Corridor, will definitely be constructed, based on the document signed at the White House on August 8, 2025, between the President of the United States, the Prime Minister of Armenia, and myself,” the head of state noted.

MENAFN01062026000195011045ID1111192058



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search