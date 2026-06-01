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Telia Lietuva, AB Presentation To Investors At Event 'CEO Meets Investors'
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 1 June 2026, Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, CEO of Telia Lietuva, made a presentation to investors at Nasdaq Baltic organized event CEO Meets Investors.
ENCL. Telia Lietuva presentation to investors
Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail:...
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Telia Lietuva_CEO meets investors_2026 06 01_EN
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