Bihar's Begusarai Court Continues Relief To Giriraj Singh In 2019 Poll-Related Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 1 (IANS) A court in Bihar's Begusarai on Monday continued relief to Union Textile Minister and MP Giriraj Singh in a case linked to his“Do Gaz Zameen” remark during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Hearing the matter, the MP-MLA Court allowed the anticipatory bail earlier granted to Singh to remain in force, while reserving its order on his plea seeking exemption from personal appearance in future proceedings.

Singh appeared before the court during his one-day visit to Begusarai and took part in the hearing. His counsel urged the court to continue the relief and sought permanent exemption from appearance under Section 205 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

After hearing the arguments, the court ordered that the previously granted anticipatory bail would remain in effect.

Speaking to journalists later, Giriraj Singh alleged that the case had been initiated during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign due to political motives. He claimed that allegations had been framed against him under provisions related to violations of the Model Code of Conduct and other serious offences because of political rivalry.

Expressing confidence in the judicial process, Singh stated that he had full faith in the courts and welcomed the relief granted in the matter.

He thanked the judiciary for what he described as a fair consideration of the case.

Senior Advocate Amarendra Kumar 'Amar', who appeared in connection with the case, explained that the charges against Giriraj Singh originated from a speech delivered during a public meeting at the G.D. College campus in Begusarai on April 6, 2019, during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

The statement, popularly referred to as the“Do Gaz Zameen” remark, generated considerable political controversy and led to the registration of an FIR. According to court records, Nagar Police Station Case No. 221/2019 was registered following directions issued by the then District Magistrate, Rahul Kumar, through the then Circle Officer.

The case includes allegations related to inflammatory remarks and promoting communal disharmony.

The defence argued that despite the passage of several years, the prosecution has not produced what it considers crucial evidence before the court. According to the defence, no authenticated voice recording of the alleged speech has been presented, nor have other key documents, including relevant seizure records, been produced during the proceedings.

The defence further submitted that Giriraj Singh, as a Union Minister, carries extensive administrative responsibilities but has nevertheless appeared before the court in compliance with judicial directions.