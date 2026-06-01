IAS Officer Kamlesh Kumar Pant Gets Additional Charge Of HP Chief Sec

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday entrusted senior IAS officer Kamlesh Kumar Pant with the additional charge of Chief Secretary to the state government with immediate effect.

According to an official notification issued by the Department of Personnel, Himachal Pradesh Governor ordered the appointment in the public interest.

Who is Kamlesh Kumar Pant?

The notification stated, "The Governor, Himachal Pradesh, is pleased to order that Kamlesh Kumar Pant, IAS (HP:1993), Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue)-cum-Financial Commissioner (Revenue), Additional Chief Secretary (Forest, Home and Vigilance) and Chairman, Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, Shimla, shall hold the additional charge of the post of Chief Secretary to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, with immediate effect, in addition to his own duties." The order was issued by M Sudha Devi, Secretary (Personnel) to the Himachal Pradesh government.

Pant, a 1993-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, currently holds several key assignments in the state administration, including Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue)-cum-Financial Commissioner (Revenue), Additional Chief Secretary (Forest, Home and Vigilance), and Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board.

Last month, Kamlesh Kumar Pant was relieved of the charge as Financial Commissioner (Appeals), as IAS officer R Selvam, who was awaiting posting, replaced him in Shimla.

Appointment Follows Controversy

Kamlesh Kumar Pant had succeeded Sanjay Gupta, who came under the scanner in the controversial Chester Hills land case marked by RERA notices and allegations of environmental violations.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), last month, demanded Gupta's immediate removal and registration of an FIR, alleging misuse of authority and corruption.

In April, the Himachal Pradesh High Court had put a stay on a key portion of his order passed despite an alleged lack of jurisdiction under the Municipal Act, in a petition filed by the Municipal Corporation of Solan. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)