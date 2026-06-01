1,000+ Arrested As Anti-Narcotics Drive Hits 50-Day Mark In J&K

923 FIRs Registered; 341 Kg Narcotics, Including Heroin Worth ₹120 Crore, Seized

Properties Worth Over ₹200 Crore Targeted As Authorities Tighten Grip On Narco-Terror Networks

Srinagar- Touted as the biggest crackdown on drug trafficking and narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the first 50 days of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan' have witnessed the arrest of more than 1,000 drug peddlers, seizure of 341 kg of narcotics, and action against properties worth over ₹200 crore, officials said.

Launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on April 11, the campaign has sought to dismantle the narcotics ecosystem across the Union Territory by targeting traffickers, financiers and infrastructure linked to the illegal drug trade.

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According to official figures, Jammu and Kashmir Police registered 923 FIRs and arrested 1,018 persons in narcotics-related cases between April 11 and May 29. During the period, police seized 341 kg of narcotics, including 12 kg of heroin estimated to be worth ₹120 crore, besides recovering 23,752 units of psychotropic tablets.

Authorities also detained 55 persons under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act.

In a major financial crackdown, police attached 89 immovable properties worth ₹63.93 crore and demolished 63 properties valued at ₹19.77 crore. Officials said the campaign has led to action against drug-linked assets worth more than ₹83 crore, while the overall value of properties targeted during the drive exceeds ₹200 crore.

Describing the initiative as a people-centric campaign, officials said it has mounted a twin assault on drug trafficking and narco-terrorism by targeting both offenders and the financial networks that sustain them.

“It has not only helped dismantle the drug trafficking and peddling ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir but has also disrupted channels of terror financing linked to the narcotics trade,” a senior official said.

The campaign also extended to the pharmaceutical sector. Authorities initiated punitive action against 120 chemists and druggists, resulting in the suspension of 118 licences and cancellation of two others.

In addition, 668 driving licences and 13 vehicle registration certificates were suspended or cancelled, while authorities recommended confiscation of 124 passports linked to narcotics offences.

Officials said awareness generation formed a key component of the campaign, with more than 16.37 lakh awareness programmes conducted across Jammu and Kashmir, drawing participation from over one crore people.

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Mental health and counselling services were strengthened through the Tele-MANAS initiative, which received 3,572 calls related to mental health concerns and substance abuse.

As part of rehabilitation efforts, government-run de-addiction facilities treated 58,603 patients during the campaign. Of them, 58,138 availed outpatient services, while 465 received inpatient treatment. Officials said 192 patients recovered and were discharged.

Rehabilitation centres run by the Social Welfare Department provided treatment to 634 patients and counselling to 1,055 individuals, with 29 patients recovering successfully. Police-run counselling and rehabilitation programmes registered 451 patients, counselled 786 individuals and recorded the recovery of 138 persons.

The Lieutenant Governor also led padyatras in 10 districts of the Jammu region and seven districts of the Kashmir Valley, attracting participation from an estimated three to four lakh people. Jammu and Srinagar recorded the highest turnout.

Addressing participants during the outreach programmes, Sinha said the campaign would continue until every drug smuggler and narco-terror operative in the Union Territory is brought to justice.

He said authorities were uncovering hidden drug supply chains and dismantling cartels that had operated for decades, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir would not be allowed to become a safe haven for those profiting from human suffering.

Officials said surveillance and institutional monitoring have also been intensified. During the campaign, authorities inspected 6,436 chemist shops, installed 6,881 CCTV cameras and checked 2,127 schools and hospitals to prevent the circulation of drugs near educational institutions and other sensitive locations.

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Intelligence-led operations were stepped up as well, with 386 suspects examined and 3,045 drug peddlers and smugglers identified.

Calling narcotics smuggling a grave threat to society, Sinha warned that those involved would face stringent action under the law.

“Drug abuse is a form of silent terrorism. Those poisoning our youth and society will not be spared,” he said. (inputs from PTI)