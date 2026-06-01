Rajasthan BJP Appoints General Secretary (Organisation) After Over Two Years

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 1 (IANS) In a key organisational move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed Ajaey Kumar as the new State General Secretary (Organisation) for its Rajasthan unit.

The official notification was formally issued on Monday under the authority of the party's National President, Nitin Nabin, and signed by the National General Secretary Arun Singh. The notification has been issued when Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is on a visit to Delhi.

Ajaey Kumar began his public life as a full-time Pracharak of the RSS. He possesses extensive, grassroots-level experience working within the Sangh. He served as a State General Secretary (Organisation) for Uttarakhand before he was appointed State General Secretary (Organisation) for Rajasthan.

Before moving to Uttarakhand, Ajey Kumar had garnered extensive and successful experience as the BJP's General Secretary (Organization) for the Western region (Meerut Division) of Uttar Pradesh.

The appointment comes into effect immediately. The post was lying vacant since January 2024 after Chandrashekhar, the then organisation secretary, was transferred to Telangana after the BJP made a sweeping victory in the Assembly polls in Rajasthan.

Chandrashekhar was appointed as the BJP's Organisation General Secretary in Rajasthan at a crucial juncture for the party in 2017. Although the BJP suffered defeat in the 2018 Assembly elections, he played a key role in rejuvenating the party's organisational structure across the state through his distinctive working style and grassroots outreach. His efforts soon yielded results. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP achieved a clean sweep, winning all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan.

The party further consolidated its position by securing victory in the 2023 Assembly elections. Known for maintaining close contact with party workers, Chandrashekhar earned a reputation for keeping the cadre motivated and actively engaged. He is also credited with identifying and promoting talented grassroots leaders based on their performance. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is widely regarded as one of the leaders who rose through the ranks under his mentorship and organisational vision.

However, ever since his transfer, discussions have been held on the filling of the post. Party sources said that it was believed that the new organisational secretary would be appointed before elections; however, now that local polls are being scheduled soon, the post has been filled in to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Copies of the letter have been sent to all national office bearers, state in-charges (Pradesh Prabhari), state presidents, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, and the Office of the National President and National General Secretary (Organisation).