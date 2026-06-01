BJP's Bishal Lama, Indranil Khan Sworn In As Ministers In West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bishal Lama on Monday took oath as a Minister of State (MoS) in the West Bengal government, marking a significant step in the party's efforts to strengthen its presence in the state. Lama highlighted the responsibilities that come with his new role and reiterated his commitment to the development and safety of the State under the guidance of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Speaking after taking the oath, Bishal Lama said, "With this increased responsibility, I will work to meet the expectations of the people and uphold the trust they have placed in the Bharatiya Janata Party. Under the guidance of our Chief Minister, we will strive towards the development and safety of West Bengal." He further emphasised the BJP's dedication to public aspirations, adding, "The Bharatiya Janata Party government will live up to people's expectations."

Similarly, BJP MLA Indranil Khan took oath as a Minister of State (MoS), underscoring the party's growing role in state governance. Khan expressed gratitude to the people of West Bengal and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the state.

Khan said, "This is a very big responsibility, and we are thankful to the people of West Bengal for bringing the BJP to take care of the state. I am very grateful to the party and the Chief Minister for giving us the opportunity to serve the people. The previous government had worsened the situation of West Bengal. "

Cabinet Expansion Details

The West Bengal cabinet expanded as 35 new ministers took oath at the Lok Bhawan in Kolkata on Monday. Governor R N Ravi administered the oath, bringing the total strength of the Council of Ministers to 41 under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administration. The expansion marks a significant reshuffle as the state government moves to strengthen its administrative team and governance across various departments.

MLAs Dipak Barman, Arjun Singh, Shankar Ghosh, Gauri Shankar Ghosh, Tapash Roy, Manoj Kumar Oraon, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Ajoy Poddar, Swapan Dasgupta, Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee and Kalyan Chakraborti were among those sworn in as new ministers. (ANI)

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